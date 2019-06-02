Pregnant Gemma Atkinson and partner Gorka Marquez compare tummies

The couple are expecting their first baby.

Press Association
Last updated: 2 June 2019 - 4.40pm

Pregnant Gemma Atkinson has shared a photograph of herself and boyfriend Gorka Marquez comparing their tummies.

The snap posted on Instagram shows the former Emmerdale actress and the Strictly Come Dancing professional – who are expecting their first baby – rubbing their bare bellies together.

“Who ate all the pies??!!” quipped Atkinson.

“Been so lovely having @gorka_marquez back home these past few days.

“Last show for his Strictly Pro Tour today, then he’s onto the next one!”

Marquez replied: “I don’t know the pies but I do know who ate the bannana (sic) bread. Love you.”

Atkinson and Marquez met on Strictly in 2017, when Atkinson was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Marquez was dancing with Alexandra Burke.

